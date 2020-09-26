OU football: Sooners 35, Kansas State 28 (scoring summary)

Stay updated with The Daily's scoring summary of the No. 3 Sooners (1-0) hosting Kansas State (0-1) below:
Fourth quarter (12:28): Oklahoma 35, Kansas State 28: Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson scores on a 4-yard rush.
Third quarter (1:36): Oklahoma 35, Kansas State 21: Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson scores on a 2-yard keeper.
Third quarter (2:46): Oklahoma 35, Kansas State 14: Freshman running back Seth McGowan rushes five yards for a touchdown.
Third quarter (5:00): Oklahoma 28, Kansas State 14: Kansas State scores on a 1-yard touchdown.
Third quarter (6:35): Oklahoma 28, Kansas State 7: Spencer Rattler connects with H-back Jeremiah Hall for a 21-yard touchdown pass.
Second quarter (0:44): Oklahoma 21, Kansas State 7: Spencer Rattler throws nine yards to freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims for a touchdown.
Second quarter (5:10): Oklahoma 14, Kansas State 7: Kansas State scores on a 39-yard touchdown pass.
Second quarter (14:50): Oklahoma 14, Kansas State 0: Spencer Rattler throws a 32-yard touchdown to Drake Stoops.
First quarter (5:29): Oklahoma 7, Kansas State 0 — Spencer Rattler connects with freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims with an 11-yard pass, the first score of the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.