OU football: Sooners 35, Kansas State 28 (scoring summary)

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley and Spencer Rattler

Head coach Lincoln Riley talks with redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Stay updated with The Daily's scoring summary of the No. 3 Sooners (1-0) hosting Kansas State (0-1) below:

Fourth quarter (12:28): Oklahoma 35, Kansas State 28: Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson scores on a 4-yard rush.

Third quarter (1:36): Oklahoma 35, Kansas State 21: Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson scores on a 2-yard keeper.

Third quarter (2:46): Oklahoma 35, Kansas State 14: Freshman running back Seth McGowan rushes five yards for a touchdown.

Third quarter (5:00): Oklahoma 28, Kansas State 14: Kansas State scores on a 1-yard touchdown.

Third quarter (6:35): Oklahoma 28, Kansas State 7: Spencer Rattler connects with H-back Jeremiah Hall for a 21-yard touchdown pass.

Second quarter (0:44): Oklahoma 21, Kansas State 7: Spencer Rattler throws nine yards to freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims for a touchdown. 

Second quarter (5:10): Oklahoma 14, Kansas State 7: Kansas State scores on a 39-yard touchdown pass.

Second quarter (14:50): Oklahoma 14, Kansas State 0: Spencer Rattler throws a 32-yard touchdown to Drake Stoops.

First quarter (5:29): Oklahoma 7, Kansas State 0 — Spencer Rattler connects with freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims with an 11-yard pass, the first score of the game.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. 

