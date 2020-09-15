OU football: Sooner wide receiver Theo Wease growing more confident in sophomore year, excited for future of Oklahoma’s offense

Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease has hauled in a lot of passes in his Sooner career, but none have been quite like the one he hauled in during the second quarter of OU’s 48-0 win over Missouri State last Saturday.
After OU had already mounted a 31-point lead with 14 minutes left until halftime, Wease found himself over 30 yards down field with two defenders in his vicinity.
What happened next, Wease told reporters in a Zoom media conference Tuesday, was unlike anything he’s ever seen before.
Rattler to the Theo Wease. 🎯📺: https://t.co/oFoQQk3xIe#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/R9Esgnqdnk— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 13, 2020
“(That) was probably one of the craziest passes I’ve caught in my whole life,” he said. “(Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler) makes sure everything’s pinpoint perfect. ... The film shows it (was) about a 30-yard, back shoulder, straight rocket. I’m excited for this season with him (and) what he can do in the future.”
That reception was a highlight from what was otherwise a rather quiet game from the sophomore receiver. Wease brought in just two catches for 44 yards on the day.
Still, Wease said his big play stemmed from a confidence boost he experienced during the latter half of Oklahoma’s 2019 season — specifically from the Sooners’ 34-31 win over Baylor on Nov. 16. He caught two passes for 31 yards and a touchdown in Oklahoma’s comeback victory.
“(The game at Baylor) helped my confidence in making big plays and helping my team win,” Wease said. “And that was just my role when my name was called. Just (step up) on the road, trust my coach's plan and just execute my job to the best of my ability.
“It was one of my biggest moments. Nobody wants to be down and playing catch up, (but) it helped me a lot as a man (and) as a person, just trusting the process, trusting my coaches, (and) trusting my teammates.”
Last Saturday also marked Wease’s first start for Oklahoma. The Allen, Texas, native spent the majority of last season behind a future NFL first round selection in CeeDee Lamb. Wease posted a total of eight receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns on the year.
Though his start came in front of a crowd that was greatly reduced from what it typically is, Wease said the fans in attendance still managed to make it “feel like a normal game.” With that, the Sooners were able to focus more on keeping momentum on their side as the day progressed.
“You always have to create your own energy as a team,” he said. “And that’s why the sideline is so important in games. And we practice that every day — (having) unwavering, passionate energy.”
