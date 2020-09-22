OU football: Sooner wide receiver Theo Howard talks overcoming injury — ‘You never know when this game could get taken away from you’

When Oklahoma grad transfer Theo Howard took the field against Missouri State on Sept. 12, it marked the first time the receiver had played in a collegiate game in nearly a year.
While the Westlake Village, California, native was focused on playing his best in his Sooner debut, emotions still ran high as Howard thought back on the journey that led him to Norman, Oklahoma.
“It was really great,” Howard told reporters in a Zoom media conference on Tuesday. “It’s been a really long road for me. ... When I got out there, I was really just taking every moment I could. Especially when I got back in fall camp, I was really just taking in every rep (because) you never know when this game could get taken away from you.”
Howard finished with five catches for 63 yards in a 48-0 season-opening win for the Sooners.
Before then, the last time the redshirt senior saw on-field action was Sept. 14, 2019, when he was at UCLA. Almost ironically, the Bruins’ opponent that day was none other than the team Howard plays for now — Oklahoma.
In what would prove not to be UCLA’s night, Howard did not record a single reception as the Sooners prevailed on the road, 48-14. That performance would go on to be his last for the Bruins, as Howard missed the rest of the 2019 season with an undisclosed injury and announced his decision to leave the program in October.
Howard’s career numbers of 1,359 receiving yards and nine touchdowns interested teams across the country, but a connection with current OU receivers coach Dennis Simmons led him to don the crimson and cream on Jan. 8.
“I had been recruited by OU out of high school,” Howard said. “I had a relationship with Coach Simmons because he actually had offered me at Washington State when I was a junior in high school. And when he went to Oklahoma, he offered me (again).
“You always see Oklahoma and what they’re able to do with their guys, so I always had them in the back of my head.”
Yet, his transition to Oklahoma turned out to be a challenge in and of itself.
Injuries plagued Howard again as he tore his Achilles tendon before January’s end, just weeks after arriving at OU. Later on, COVID-19 precautions prevented the Sooners from holding spring practice, causing the already-limited Howard to miss even more time with his new team. On top of that, the college football season’s status remained questionable even until its opening game, and still does today.
However, Howard didn’t view those setbacks as reasons to give up. Instead, he viewed them as reasons to get better.
“Every year I’ve always tried to focus on fixing one aspect or area of my game,” Howard said. ”Most of my concerns were just about how I was going to attack rehab. Throughout that process, I attacked rehab every single day and just really stayed patient (while trying) to focus on what I could control.
“And, eventually, I came back. Most people aren't really able to come back from Achilles injuries in five (or) six months like I did, so I'm very thankful for that.”
His quick recovery came as tremendous news to Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, who said Howard’s become a “more complete player” than the one the Sooners faced almost a year ago.
“It’s pretty remarkable to be able to come off of the injury he’s coming off of (this quickly),” Riley said. “Our people were excited the whole way. Theo (and) his doctor did a great job. He's really worked his tail off. (It’s) pretty remarkable to see how far he's come.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.