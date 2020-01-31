You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooner wide receiver Theo Howard suffers Achilles injury, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU wide receiver Theo Howard has torn his Achilles tendon in his foot, per 247 Sports' Brandon Drumm.

Howard transferred from UCLA to OU on Jan. 8. He has one more season of eligibility.

In 2018, Howard caught for 677 yards and four touchdowns for UCLA, including a 53 yard-performance against the Sooners in their matchup on Sept. 8, 2018. Howard caught for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns in his three years playing for the Bruins. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments