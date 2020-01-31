OU football: Sooner wide receiver Theo Howard suffers Achilles injury, per report

OU wide receiver Theo Howard has torn his Achilles tendon in his foot, per 247 Sports' Brandon Drumm.
Grad transfer wide out injured weeks after joining OU. https://t.co/7bFq6jompT— OUInsider (@OU247) January 31, 2020
Howard transferred from UCLA to OU on Jan. 8. He has one more season of eligibility.
In 2018, Howard caught for 677 yards and four touchdowns for UCLA, including a 53 yard-performance against the Sooners in their matchup on Sept. 8, 2018. Howard caught for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns in his three years playing for the Bruins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.