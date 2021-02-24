OU football: Sooner wide receiver Theo Howard enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Redshirt senior wide receiver Theo Howard has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per 247 Sports' Brandon Drumm.
Breaking: #Sooners WR Theo Howard has entered the NCAA transfer portal.Howard transferred to #OU from #UCLA last year.— Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) February 24, 2021
Howard had 13 receptions for 163 yards last season. The graduate transfer from UCLA is receiving an extra year of eligibility next season due to COVID-19. After transferring to the Sooners in January 2020, Howard tore his Achilles tendon later that month. Despite that, he still appeared in 10 of OU's 11 games on the year.
The Westlake Village, California product missed all but one game — against Oklahoma — in 2019 for UCLA due to injury. In 2018, Howard was an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection, registering 51 catches for 677 yards and four touchdowns.
Howard was a four-star recruit out of high school and the No. 38 overall recruit in his class, per Rivals.
