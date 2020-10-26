You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner wide receiver Marvin Mims wins Big 12 Co-Offensive Player, Newcomer of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Marvin Mims

Freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims celebrates as he scores a touchdown during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims was named the Big 12 Co-Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced Monday. This is the second time this year Mims has won Newcomer of the Week.

The honor comes after Mims caught for 132 yards in OU's 33-14 win over TCU on the road Saturday. The former four-star out of Texas has 328 yards and six touchdowns on the season, the latter being a program record for freshmen through five games. 

Kickoff for Sooners at Texas Tech Saturday will be 7 p.m. CT.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

