OU football: Sooner wide receiver Marvin Mims wins Big 12 Co-Offensive Player, Newcomer of the Week

Oklahoma freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims was named the Big 12 Co-Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced Monday. This is the second time this year Mims has won Newcomer of the Week.
Marvin Mims caught 4️⃣ passes for a career-high 1️⃣3️⃣2️⃣ yards and 2️⃣ touchdowns in @OU_Football’s win over TCU. The freshman finished with a career-high 1️⃣9️⃣3️⃣ all-purpose yards.@marvindmims is your #Big12FB Co-Offensive Player AND Newcomer of the Week. pic.twitter.com/zl1R15ZP5C— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 26, 2020
The honor comes after Mims caught for 132 yards in OU's 33-14 win over TCU on the road Saturday. The former four-star out of Texas has 328 yards and six touchdowns on the season, the latter being a program record for freshmen through five games.
Kickoff for Sooners at Texas Tech Saturday will be 7 p.m. CT.
