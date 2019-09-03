You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner stay at No. 4 in Coaches Poll

  • Updated
Jalen Hurts and Trey Sermon

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts talks with junior Trey Sermon during the game against Houston Sept. 1.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The Sooners stay at No. 4 in the Coaches Poll after their 49-31 win against Houston Sunday night.

The Top 25 went 24-1 this game week, with then-No. 13 Oregon losing to now-No. 13 Auburn. Texas, at No. 9, is the only other Big 12 team in the poll, as Iowa State dropped out after its three overtime win over Northern Iowa. 

Oklahoma plays again Saturday night at 6 p.m. against South Dakota at home.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, men's basketball and volleyball. 

