OU football: Sooner stay at No. 4 in Coaches Poll

The Sooners stay at No. 4 in the Coaches Poll after their 49-31 win against Houston Sunday night.
The @AmwayUS Coaches Poll after Week 1 looks a whole lot like the preseason Amway Coaches Poll. @WeAreAFCA https://t.co/rYJ3husVYr pic.twitter.com/hFG6HkzV4B— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 3, 2019
The Top 25 went 24-1 this game week, with then-No. 13 Oregon losing to now-No. 13 Auburn. Texas, at No. 9, is the only other Big 12 team in the poll, as Iowa State dropped out after its three overtime win over Northern Iowa.
Oklahoma plays again Saturday night at 6 p.m. against South Dakota at home.
