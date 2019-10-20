You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooner stay at No. 5 in AP Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Charleston Rambo

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo during the game against West Virginia Oct.19.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) stay at No. 5 in the AP Poll after their 52-14 win over West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) Saturday.

Baylor (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) moved up four spots to No. 14 after a 45-27 win over Oklahoma State, and the Longhorns stays at No. 15 after their 50-48 win over Kansas Saturday night.

The Sooners head to Manhattan, Kansas, for an 11 a.m. CT game against Kansas State (4-2, 1-2 Big 12).

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments