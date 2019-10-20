OU football: Sooner stay at No. 5 in AP Poll

The Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) stay at No. 5 in the AP Poll after their 52-14 win over West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) Saturday.
Baylor (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) moved up four spots to No. 14 after a 45-27 win over Oklahoma State, and the Longhorns stays at No. 15 after their 50-48 win over Kansas Saturday night.
The Sooners head to Manhattan, Kansas, for an 11 a.m. CT game against Kansas State (4-2, 1-2 Big 12).
