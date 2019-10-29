You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner Schooner repaired, to be used only for display at home games

Schooner Crash

The RUF/NEKs carry the Sooner Schooner off the field after it crashed in the end zone during the game against West Virginia Oct. 19.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The Sooner Schooner, which was damaged after crashing in No.9 Oklahoma's 52-14 win over West Virginia on Oct. 12, has been repaired and will return to the stadium for display only for the rest of the season, OU athletics announced on Twitter.

The Sooner Schooner will not run for the rest of the 2019 season but is expected to return for the 2020 spring game.

Along with repairing the Sooner Schooner, the university is commissioning the construction of a new one that will take the traditional Schooner duties, such as running on the field after touchdowns.

The Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) are on a bye this week but return to action with a home game against Iowa State at 7 p.m. Nov. 9. 

