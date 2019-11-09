You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner Schooner on display ahead of game against Iowa State

Sooner Schooner

A member of the RUF/NEK rides on the Sooner Schooner after a touchdown Sept. 1.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

The Sooner Schooner is back, kind of.

The Schooner crashed after running on to the field to celebrate an Oklahoma touchdown in the Sooners' 52-14 win over West Virginia on Oct. 19. It has been repaired and is outside of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium ahead of the Sooners' game against Iowa State.

The Schooner is only being used for display purposes, and is not set to return to its traditional celebration duties until the 2020 spring game. 

No. 9 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) will kick off against the Cyclones (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) at 7 p.m. CT.

