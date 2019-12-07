You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner Schooner goes on field ahead of Sooners vs Baylor in Big 12 Championship

Sooner Schooner

A member of the RUF/NEK rides on the Sooner Schooner after a touchdown Sept. 1.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Hitch up the wagon.

The Sooner Schooner was led by the ponies out onto the field with the team ahead of the No. 6 Sooners' Big 12 Championship match ahead of No. 7 Baylor.

The schooner hasn't been in action since it tipped over and crashed in OU's win over West Virginia months earlier. Since then, it's been rebuilt but hasn't gone out onto the field.

Oklahoma is in search of a wagon builder to construct a new Sooner Schooner, according to an OU Request For Proposal document released Friday morning.

