OU football: Sooner Schooner crashes after touchdown celebration

The famous Sooner Schooner tipped over after senior quarterback Jalen Hurts scored a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter in the game against West Virginia.
The Sooner Schooner crashed on the field during the second quarter of OU's game against West Virginia: pic.twitter.com/YTyrAoBvLL— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 19, 2019
The Sooner Schooner rides on the field after every Oklahoma touchdown. After raining Friday night in Norman, the field has been slippery and players have slipped on the field multiple times.
Hopefully no one was injured, and I mean really hopeful everyone is fine as that was a violent tip over. I am sure everything will be done to keep this safe in the future for the
young men and women.
