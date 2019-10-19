You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooner Schooner crashes after touchdown celebration

  • Updated
  • 1
  • 1 min to read
Schooner

The RUF/NEKs take the schooner on the field after a touchdown during the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The famous Sooner Schooner tipped over after senior quarterback Jalen Hurts scored a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter in the game against West Virginia.

The Sooner Schooner rides on the field after every Oklahoma touchdown. After raining Friday night in Norman, the field has been slippery and players have slipped on the field multiple times.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments