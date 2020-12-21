You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner running back T.J. Pledger announces decision to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

T.J. Pledger

Sooner running back T.J. Pledger carries the ball during the 2020 Red River Showdown on Oct. 10 in Dallas.

 Joshua R. Gateley/OU Athletics/Pool photo

OU junior running back T.J. Pledger is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced Monday via Twitter.

Pledger is the Sooners' second-leading rusher this season behind senior Rhamondre Stevenson, tallying 451 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. In three seasons at Oklahoma, Pledger has amassed 695 yards and six touchdowns while also seeing some time as a kick returner.

The Pacoima, California, native is the second OU player to announce a decision to transfer since the Sooners' Big 12 championship win Saturday, after redshirt sophomore quarterback Tanner Mordecai revealed his departure Sunday.

Before coming to OU, Pledger played for the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and was a four-star recruit and the No. 5 running back in the 2018 class, per Rivals.com.

