OU football: Sooner running back T.J. Pledger announces decision to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

OU junior running back T.J. Pledger is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced Monday via Twitter.
Thank you Sooner Nation for an amazing 3 years. Thank you Coach Riley and Coach Murray for believing in me this year. I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal. GODSPEED— TJ Pledger IV (@uno_tj) December 21, 2020
Pledger is the Sooners' second-leading rusher this season behind senior Rhamondre Stevenson, tallying 451 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. In three seasons at Oklahoma, Pledger has amassed 695 yards and six touchdowns while also seeing some time as a kick returner.
The Pacoima, California, native is the second OU player to announce a decision to transfer since the Sooners' Big 12 championship win Saturday, after redshirt sophomore quarterback Tanner Mordecai revealed his departure Sunday.
Before coming to OU, Pledger played for the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and was a four-star recruit and the No. 5 running back in the 2018 class, per Rivals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.