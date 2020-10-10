OU football: Sooner running back Seth McGowan not expected to play in OU-Texas, per report

Freshman running back Seth McGowan is not expected to play in OU-Texas Saturday, per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
Big blow to Oklahoma today as RB Seth McGowan is not expected to play@BruceFeldmanCFB has more on #BigNoonKickoff pic.twitter.com/ssqHVU5oms— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2020
McGowan has tallied 181 rushing yards, two touchdowns and 79 receiving yards. Running backs T.J. Pledger and Marcus Major are available to play.
The Sooners kick off against No. 22 Texas at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.
