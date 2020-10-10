You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner running back Seth McGowan not expected to play in OU-Texas, per report

Seth McGowan

Freshman running back Seth McGowan scores a touchdown during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Freshman running back Seth McGowan is not expected to play in OU-Texas Saturday, per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

McGowan has tallied 181 rushing yards, two touchdowns and 79 receiving yards. Running backs T.J. Pledger and Marcus Major are available to play.

The Sooners kick off against No. 22 Texas at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

