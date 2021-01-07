You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner running back Rhamondre Stevenson declares for 2021 NFL Draft

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Rhamondre Stevenson

Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson gives a stiff arm during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against Florida at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson announced he will be forgoing his final collegiate season and will enter the 2021 NFL Draft in a tweet on Thursday.

He was eligible to return to the Sooners next season due to the NCAA’s blanket waiver for 2020 fall sports athletes to retain a year of eligibility. After missing OU’s first five games of the season due to suspension, Stevenson exploded in the Sooners’ matchup against Texas Tech on Oct. 31. 

He finished the game with 87 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and even flashed an “I’m back” T-shirt after his third score on the night. His best performance of the season came in OU’s 55-20 victory over Florida in the Cotton Bowl, where he had 18 carries for 186 yards and one score.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native ended his senior season with 665 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, leading the Sooners in both categories. Stevenson ends his Oklahoma career with 165 carries for 1,180 yards and 13 touchdowns. 

In his place, the Sooners’ running back room will benefit from the return of Kennedy Brooks, who had over 1,000 rushing yards in 2018 and 2019 and has a career total of 18 rushing touchdowns. Brooks will likely be OU’s No. 1 option in 2021, with freshman Seth McGowan and redshirt freshman Marcus Major backing him up.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

