OU football: Sooner running back Kennedy Brooks to opt out of season, per report

Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks will opt out of the 2020 season, per a report from The Athletic's Jason Kersey.
BREAKING NEWS: #Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, will opt out of the upcoming season, sources tell @TheAthleticCFB. https://t.co/Y85Yzco9Le— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) August 16, 2020
Per the report, Brooks informed Riley of his decision Sunday afternoon. Brooks was the Sooners' second-leading rusher in 2019 behind quarterback Jalen Hurts, running for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns while starting in 10 games. Brooks has rushed for 2,067 yards in two seasons.
The Sooners have junior T.J. Pledger, redshirt freshman Marcus Major and freshman Seth McGowan on deck for the team's running back room for the upcoming season. Because of an NCAA violation, transfer running back Rhamondre Stevenson will miss a significant amount of games to start the season.
Former Oklahoma star running back Trey Sermon transferred to Ohio State earlier in the year.
Oklahoma starts up its season with a home game Sept. 12 against Missouri State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.