OU football: Sooner running back Kennedy Brooks to opt out of season, per report

  • Updated
Kennedy Brooks

Then-redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor on Dec. 7, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks will opt out of the 2020 season, per a report from The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

Per the report, Brooks informed Riley of his decision Sunday afternoon. Brooks was the Sooners' second-leading rusher in 2019 behind quarterback Jalen Hurts, running for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns while starting in 10 games. Brooks has rushed for 2,067 yards in two seasons.

The Sooners have junior T.J. Pledger, redshirt freshman Marcus Major and freshman Seth McGowan on deck for the team's running back room for the upcoming season. Because of an NCAA violation, transfer running back Rhamondre Stevenson will miss a significant amount of games to start the season.

Former Oklahoma star running back Trey Sermon transferred to Ohio State earlier in the year.

Oklahoma starts up its season with a home game Sept. 12 against Missouri State.

