OU football: Sooner receiver Spencer Jones placed on full scholarship

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Spencer Jones

Then-junior wide receiver Spencer Jones catches a pass before the game against Houston Sept. 1, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Sooner wide receiver Spencer Jones announced Wednesday he's been put on scholarship.

The redshirt senior transferred to OU from Liberty in 2018 and has appeared in 23 games for the Sooners since his arrival. Jones has primarily played on special teams for Oklahoma. 

Currently one of 12 redshirt seniors on the team, head coach Lincoln Riley recently spoke about the impact that Jones and other members of OU's senior class have brought the program.

"Those guys are so key," Riley said on Dec. 1. "(Their work) doesn't always show up in the stats book on Saturdays, but those guys have served many roles ... I don't think there's any really good team and really good program that doesn't have guys like that because you have to have them. They're vital. 

"You have to have guys like that, that are selfless and have the ability to due so many things to help you behind the scenes."

