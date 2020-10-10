OU football: Sooner receiver Obi Obialo doesn't warm up ahead of game against Texas

Redshirt senior receiver Obi Obialo was not on the field for warmups before the Sooners' game against No. 22 Texas due to an undisclosed reason.
Still haven't seen #Sooners wide receiver Obi Obialo warming up.— Caleb McCourry (@CalebMac21) October 10, 2020
Obialo played for the first time in 2020 last week at Iowa State after missing OU's first two contests. A graduate transfer from Marshall, Obialo was targeted last week against the Cyclones, but did not record a catch.
Kickoff for the Red River Showdown is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
