OU football: Sooner receiver Jadon Haselwood not warming up ahead of Cotton Bowl vs Florida

Oklahoma sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood is not on the field warming up ahead of the Sooners' Cotton Bowl bout with Florida at AT&T Stadium.
While humming the Hamilton song “One Last Time” here is your depth chart after watching Cotton Bowl warmups. The OU beat worked together all season to put this together. I appreciate @jasonkersey @ryaber @JoeBuettner @BPrzybylo pic.twitter.com/9DImMw4f9F— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 31, 2020
OU Insider's Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm previously reported that Haselwood didn't travel with the team to Arlington, citing health as a potential factor but saying the former five-star prospect has no intention of transferring from Norman at this time.
Haselwood has played in only three games this season after suffering a knee injury during the offseason and then missing Bedlam for undisclosed reasons one week after his return against Kansas.
The former top national receiver prospect has caught for 337 yards and one touchdown in two seasons at OU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.