OU football: Sooner receiver Jadon Haselwood not warming up ahead of Cotton Bowl vs Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jadon Haselwood

Sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood stretches before the game against Kansas on Nov. 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood is not on the field warming up ahead of the Sooners' Cotton Bowl bout with Florida at AT&T Stadium.

OU Insider's Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm previously reported that Haselwood didn't travel with the team to Arlington, citing health as a potential factor but saying the former five-star prospect has no intention of transferring from Norman at this time.

Haselwood has played in only three games this season after suffering a knee injury during the offseason and then missing Bedlam for undisclosed reasons one week after his return against Kansas.

The former top national receiver prospect has caught for 337 yards and one touchdown in two seasons at OU.

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

