OU football: Sooner receiver Finn Corwin enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

OU redshirt freshman receiver Finn Corwin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per SoonerScoop’s Eddie Radosevich.
#Sooners WR Finn Corwin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Most certainly a #goodguy @ou_walkons. We will always have this. pic.twitter.com/CRwuxlUmI7— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 21, 2020
Corwin played in just one game for the Sooners this season, catching two passes for 31 yards and a touchdown in OU’s non conference win over Missouri State.
The Dallas, Texas native is the third Oklahoma player to transfer in two days after redshirt sophomore quarterback Tanner Mordecai and junior running back T.J. Pledger announced their departures Sunday and Monday, respectively.
Corwin received no official offers in high school but drew interest from Arkansas, Oklahoma State and SMU before choosing to walk on at OU.
