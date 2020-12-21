You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner receiver Finn Corwin enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Finn Corwin and Chandler Morris

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Finn Corwin and freshman quarterback Chandler Morris after the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU redshirt freshman receiver Finn Corwin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per SoonerScoop’s Eddie Radosevich.

Corwin played in just one game for the Sooners this season, catching two passes for 31 yards and a touchdown in OU’s non conference win over Missouri State.

The Dallas, Texas native is the third Oklahoma player to transfer in two days after redshirt sophomore quarterback Tanner Mordecai and junior running back T.J. Pledger announced their departures Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Corwin received no official offers in high school but drew interest from Arkansas, Oklahoma State and SMU before choosing to walk on at OU.

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

