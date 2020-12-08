OU football: Sooner receiver Drake Stoops nominated for 2020 Burlsworth Trophy

OU redshirt sophomore receiver Drake Stoops was announced as a nominee for the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy on Monday.
STOOOOPS!@Drake_stoops nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy for the nation's most outstanding walk-on.➡️ https://t.co/Ri6Wk3T1DT | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/W6JSMUm7Tl— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 8, 2020
The award is presented annually to the most outstanding walk-on player in the country. Stoops, son of legendary former OU head coach Bob Stoops, walked on at OU after playing high school football at nearby Norman North.
After serving as a spot player for the earlier years of his college career, Stoops has developed into a key contributor for the Sooners this season and is currently holding down the starting slot receiver spot. To date, he's caught 12 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns this season, including the game winner in Oklahoma's four-overtime Red River Showdown victory over Texas.
Stoops and the Sooners take the field next against West Virginia at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Morgantown on ABC.
