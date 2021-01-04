OU football: Sooner receiver Charleston Rambo enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Redshirt junior receiver Charleston Rambo has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced Monday via Twitter.
Thank you Sooner Nation, Coach Stoops, Coach Riley and Coach Simmons for believing in me. Thank you OU football for the lifelong memories made. After much thought and prayer I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal. God Bless.— Charleston Rambo (@CharlestonRambo) January 4, 2021
Rambo makes the ninth Sooner to enter the transfer portal since the Big 12 Championship game. He's also the third wide receiver to leave OU in that time, joining redshirt freshman Finn Corwin and freshman Jalin Conyers.
A native of Cedar Hill, Texas, Rambo had 25 receptions for 312 yards and three scores for the Sooners in 2020. Two of his touchdown catches came in Oklahoma's season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12, and the other came in the Sooners' Cotton Bowl matchup against Florida on Dec. 30.
On his career, Rambo totaled 76 catches for 1,180 yards and nine touchdowns. He entered the 2020 season with high expectations, but was overshadowed by the play of freshman receiver Marvin Mims, who led OU in receiving yards and touchdowns.
Correction: This post was updated at 5:10 p.m. Jan. 4 to reflect the correct date of the OU vs. Missouri State game.
