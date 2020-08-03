OU football: Sooner quarterback Tanner Mordecai suffers injury in practice, per report

OU redshirt sophomore quarterback Tanner Mordecai suffered an undisclosed injury during the Sooners' practice Monday, per a report from SoonerScoop.
More injury news from #Sooners camp, this one from the QB competition. Tanner Mordecai has suffered an injury. It is not an injury that will require surgery, but he will miss practice time.— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) August 3, 2020
While the specifics of Mordecai's injury are unknown, it's expected the issue will not require surgery, but will cost the signal-caller some practice time, according to the report.
A Waco, Texas native and three-star, dual-threat quarterback out of Midway High School, Mordecai has been competing with redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler for the Sooners' starting job.
As OU's primary backup to Jalen Hurts in 2019, Mordecai threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns across six games.
