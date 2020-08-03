You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooner quarterback Tanner Mordecai suffers injury in practice, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tanner Mordecai

Redshirt freshman quarterback Tanner Mordecai escapes a sack during the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

OU redshirt sophomore quarterback Tanner Mordecai suffered an undisclosed injury during the Sooners' practice Monday, per a report from SoonerScoop.

While the specifics of Mordecai's injury are unknown, it's expected the issue will not require surgery, but will cost the signal-caller some practice time, according to the report.

A Waco, Texas native and three-star, dual-threat quarterback out of Midway High School, Mordecai has been competing with redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler for the Sooners' starting job.

As OU's primary backup to Jalen Hurts in 2019, Mordecai threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns across six games.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments