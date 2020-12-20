OU football: Sooner quarterback Tanner Mordecai announces decision to enter transfer portal

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Tanner Mordecai announced he is entering the transfer portal in a tweet on Sunday.
Thank you OU football and sooner nation for the past 3 years. Forever grateful for my time here. I have now entered the transfer portal. Excited to see what God has in store for me.— Tanner Mordecai (@t_mordecai) December 20, 2020
During his three year career at Oklahoma, Mordecai threw for 639 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 50-of-70 passing. This season, he appeared in four games for the Sooners, which included replacing starter Spencer Rattler momentarily during OU’s 53-45 win over Texas. Mordecai finished 5-of-7 for 52 yards against the Longhorns.
The Waco, Texas native was a four-star recruit by ESPN and a three-star by Rivals.com. He is now the second Sooner to enter the transfer portal over the last week, as redshirt senior kicker Stephen Johnson entered the portal on Dec. 14.
