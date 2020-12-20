You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner quarterback Tanner Mordecai announces decision to enter transfer portal

Tanner Mordecai

Sooner backup quarterback Tanner Mordecai carries the ball during the 2020 Red River Showdown on Oct. 10 in Dallas.

 Joshua R. Gateley/OU Athletics/Pool photo

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Tanner Mordecai announced he is entering the transfer portal in a tweet on Sunday.

During his three year career at Oklahoma, Mordecai threw for 639 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 50-of-70 passing. This season, he appeared in four games for the Sooners, which included replacing starter Spencer Rattler momentarily during OU’s 53-45 win over Texas. Mordecai finished 5-of-7 for 52 yards against the Longhorns.

The Waco, Texas native was a four-star recruit by ESPN and a three-star by Rivals.com. He is now the second Sooner to enter the transfer portal over the last week, as redshirt senior kicker Stephen Johnson entered the portal on Dec. 14.

