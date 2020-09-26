OU football: Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler throws 3 interceptions, looks human in upset loss to Kansas State

Gasps took the air out of a socially-distanced Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium as KSU defensive back Jahron McPheron came down with a game-sealing interception in the final seconds of the Sooners’ 38-35 loss to Kansas State on Saturday.
As the crowd began to shuffle out, and as Wildcats' quarterback Skylar Thompson led his offense to victory formation for the second year in a row against OU, one thought likely became evident in the minds of the Sooner faithful.
Spencer Rattler is human.
The redshirt freshman — who received an almost overwhelming amount of hype from experts and Oklahoma fans alike during the offseason — came up short in the first Big 12 game of his career. In addition to the interception thrown in the last few seconds, Rattler also tossed two critical picks in the first half that kept the Sooners from building an insurmountable lead early on.
“(This game will) definitely be a learning experience for him,” Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said. “I didn't think he was very comfortable there the entire day. (He) moved around, missed a few things, missed a couple throws, made a lot of big plays, (but) had several big plays taken back by penalties.
“There's going to be several decisions that we're going to want back. That's kind of the nature of playing that position.”
Rattler finished with 387 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions on 30-of-41 passing attempts.
Now with a less-than-appealing game under his belt, questions will undoubtedly start to surround the former five-star prospect. Was the moment too big? Was the hype too overwhelming? Was the job of replacing three-straight Heisman finalists too much pressure?
Only time will tell. However, before Sooner fans begin to write him off, it’s important to remember Oklahoma’s loss doesn’t solely fall on Rattler’s shoulders.
After holding Kansas State to just seven points and 98 yards of offense in the first half, Oklahoma’s defense slowly fell apart. Missed tackles and blown coverages led to the Wildcats scoring 31 points and picking up 302 yards of offense in the third and fourth quarter combined.
“We need to do a better job with the consistency element,” Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “(And) playing at a certain intensity for a certain amount of time. … What we need to be able to do is execute. We have to make sure that we're doing a better job as coaches and making sure guys understand where their help is at times. So, there are a lot of things to fix over the course of the game.”
Yet, OU's offense doesn’t want to hear about what the defense could have done better. As redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey explained, their loss was on everyone.
“We just quit attacking (and) playing hard,” Humphrey said. “We can’t let that happen. They took advantage of the mistakes we made. Took advantage of the penalties (and) turnovers we had."
The Sooners’ offensive line took a big hit once Humphrey momentarily left the game in the third quarter. The unit surrendered three sacks on the day. On top of that, Oklahoma’s running back room only managed 130 rushing yards. Freshman running back Seth McGowan also had one fumble, bringing the Sooners’ total turnover count to four.
But despite all of the things that went wrong on Saturday for the Sooners, Rattler will still be pointed to as one of the main reasons why Kansas State walked out of Norman victorious. Nonetheless, Riley is still confident Oklahoma is in good hands with Rattler as QB1.
“(Still), he did a lot of good things,” Riley said. “I mean, it's a young guy (in his) second start. We're going to continue to build on it, he'll continue to build and get better. And (he’ll) get coached better as well.”
