OU football: Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler picked to win Heisman Trophy in preseason Fox fan poll

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler has yet to make his first start for the Sooners. Still, that didn't stop college football fans from selecting him to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy in a recent fan poll conducted by Fox.
It's officially Rattlesnake SZN 🐍@OU_Football's @SpencerRattler is your preseason pick to win the Heisman Trophy, as voted on by CFB on FOX fans! pic.twitter.com/PxsWKUV3b0— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2020
Rattler appeared in three games for Oklahoma last season, completing 7-of-11 pass attempts for 81 yards and a touchdown in the process. The Phoenix, Arizona, native was the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class after setting an Arizona state record of 11,083 career passing yards.
In his first media appearance since being named Oklahoma's starter, Rattler told reporters that he's used to dealing with high expectations.
“I had a lot of hype, you could say, in high school, and attention, so I mean that definitely prepared me for this, but like I said, to me pressure is a privilege," Rattler said. "I look at it to embrace it. I'm not gonna run away from any expectations or this and that. I just focus on what I have to do with my team. (I’ve) got a great group of guys around me and a great supporting cast of coaches, so what we're focusing on right now is that game one and we'll go on from there.”
Rattler and the Sooners will open the 2020 season against Missouri State at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 in Norman.
