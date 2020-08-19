OU football: Sooner outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons discusses depth, newcomers in Zoom conference

OU outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons said he hasn't had much time to reflect on the possibility of a postponed college football season.
Entering his sixth year in Norman, Simmons' discussion with media during a Wednesday Zoom call primarily centered on circumstances he said he feels like he can control, rather than issues regarding the dicey national landscape of college sports.
"By routine, we're practicing (and) getting ready to play, so that's where my mind is," Simmons said. "If we're ready, then we don't have to get ready. So my mental focus and my mental objective about the whole thing is, 'Let's get ready to prepare and to play a season.'"
Simmons' group has continued progress since OU began fall camp on July 31, and after Oklahoma completed its first preseason scrimmage Tuesday, he offered an update Wednesday on the status of his wide receiver room.
First scrimmage offense and improvements
OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said in a similar Wednesday media conference that a particular screen pass during the previous day's game deprived him of sleep Tuesday night — an indication that Oklahoma's offense is continuing to sharpen its sword.
While Simmons said he's pleased with how OU's offense looks right now, he did note he and other offensive coaches are always looking for improvement.
"To me, there's always work to be done and there's things that we could always get a little bit better at every day," Simmons said. "I do feel like the guys have taken advantage and pretty much done everything within their power that we could ask of them during their time away (from campus). But once again, that kind of goes back to having a self drive, and a goal, and a purpose and a will to want to be good at your craft."
Charleston Rambo's consistency, identity
With 2019 Consensus All-American and Biletnikoff Award finalist CeeDee Lamb's departure for the NFL, some have pegged redshirt junior Charleston Rambo as the Sooners' next leader and breakout star at wide receiver.
Rambo ranked second on OU's squad behind Lamb with 43 receptions in 2019 and produced 743 yards and five touchdowns during his redshirt sophomore slate. Now, Simmons is looking for Rambo to build consistency, while also staying true to himself.
"You're talking about a kid that the first half of the (2019) season was actually leading our team in receptions, so if you do it one half you can do it the other half," Simmons said. "And it's just him continuing to be Charleston and just be the best Charleston he can be."
Transfers Theo Howard and Obi Obialo
During the offseason Oklahoma picked up transfer receivers Theo Howard and Obi Obialo, both redshirt seniors from UCLA and Marshall, respectively.
Despite injuries, Howard delivered 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns for the Bruins across four seasons, while Obialo amassed 998 yards and four scores in four seasons with the Thundering Herd.
Simmons said both players will add experience to his receiver corps in 2020 while also setting the example for others with their work ethics.
"They're both by nature good, quality young men, so being a good teammate isn't something that was a stretch or a pull for them," Simmons said. "Had that been the case they probably never would have gotten here... They both have been a positive influence in our program and our expectations for them (are) equally high as it is for everyone else that's in the program."
Theo Wease's growth and Marvin Mims's potential
Aside from Rambo, Howard and Obialo, Simmons also discussed the maturation of sophomore Theo Wease and freshman Marvin Mims.
Wease had eight catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns for the Sooners in 2019, including a crucial score in OU's 34-31 comeback win over Baylor on Nov. 16.
Simmons said the former five-star recruit from Allen, Texas, has continued to take confidence in his freshman performances during the offseason and is poised for success in his sophomore year.
"That actual game-time experience has probably reaffirmed his confidence level," Simmons said, "And let him know that 'You know what, just like I was an imposing, dominant player on the high school level, I can continue to do that here in college.'"
Meanwhile, Mims, a four-star recruit and early enrollee at OU, has gained some muscle and more fortitude during the offseason, Simmons said. Mims holds the Texas state record for receiving yards in a high school career with 5,485, and will be looking to continue that success as a freshman.
"From a technical standpoint, he was a pretty polished kid coming out of high school," Simmons said. "So he's stepped into a room with (an) opportunity, with a sense of confidence and understanding that, 'Hey, you know what, I'm not just happy to be here, but I belong here,' and he's gone out and practiced and played with that same type of swagger."
Depth and the 'alpha dog' mentality
Ultimately, Simmons won't be counting on just one guy to be the 'alpha dog' at his position. He said Wednesday he wants every receiver on the team to have that mentality.
Asked if it's better to have one superstar like Lamb or a room full of talent, Simmons sided with depth, which the Sooners will have much of in Rambo, Howard, Obialo, Mims, Wease and returning sophomores Jadon Haselwood and Trejan Bridges among others.
"I think having a room with talent is always a good thing," Simmons said. "I think everybody in that room should strive for wanting to have success and wanting to be the guy that the ball comes to on every play. If you're not that guy, then I haven't done a very good job of evaluating you in bringing you into the fold of the room."
