OU football: Sooner outside linebacker Jon-Michael Terry not warming up ahead of Bedlam vs Oklahoma State

OU redshirt senior outside linebacker Jon-Michael Terry is not warming up ahead of the Sooners' Bedlam battle against Oklahoma State.
The pregame checklist for #Sooners. Team effort from OU beat crew including @BPrzybylo @ryaber @jasonkersey @JoeBuettner @CardboardTyler pic.twitter.com/DwEzSKB6Fg— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) November 22, 2020
Terry appears to be the only linebacker missing from the Sooners' roster and has made 18 tackles and 2.5 tackles for a loss across seven games in 2020.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native and Victory Christian School product has 47 total tackles, 5.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks in his Oklahoma career.
