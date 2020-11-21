You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner outside linebacker Jon-Michael Terry not warming up ahead of Bedlam vs Oklahoma State

Jon-Michael Terry

Sooners linebacker Jon-Michael Terry blocks Texas running back Roschon Johnson at the 2020 Red River Showdown on Oct. 10 in Dallas.

 Joshua R. Gateley/OU Athletics/Pool photo

OU redshirt senior outside linebacker Jon-Michael Terry is not warming up ahead of the Sooners' Bedlam battle against Oklahoma State.

Terry appears to be the only linebacker missing from the Sooners' roster and has made 18 tackles and 2.5 tackles for a loss across seven games in 2020.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native and Victory Christian School product has 47 total tackles, 5.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks in his Oklahoma career.

