OU football: Sooner offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins no longer listed on online roster

  • Updated
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins is no longer listed on OU's depth chart as of Thursday, as first spotted by SoonerScoop's Bob Przybylo.

On the Sooners' initial roster before the season started, Wilkins was listed as the backup left tackle to true freshman Anton Harrison. OU has mixed things up at the position, often rotating Harrison and redshirt senior Erik Swenson. 

The Sooners (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) are just coming off of a bye week, and will play TCU (1-2, 1-2 Big 12) at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in Fort Worth.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

