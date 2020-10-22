OU football: Sooner offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins no longer listed on online roster

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins is no longer listed on OU's depth chart as of Thursday, as first spotted by SoonerScoop's Bob Przybylo.
OT Stacey Wilkins (No. 72) no longer listed on #OU online roster. pic.twitter.com/Gii8cQb3bT— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) October 22, 2020
On the Sooners' initial roster before the season started, Wilkins was listed as the backup left tackle to true freshman Anton Harrison. OU has mixed things up at the position, often rotating Harrison and redshirt senior Erik Swenson.
The Sooners (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) are just coming off of a bye week, and will play TCU (1-2, 1-2 Big 12) at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in Fort Worth.
