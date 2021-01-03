You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner offensive lineman Marquis Hayes announces 2021 return

Marquis Hayes

Then-redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Marquis Hayes practices during spring practice March 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU redshirt junior offensive lineman Marquis Hayes will skip the 2021 NFL Draft and return to the Sooners next season, he announced via Twitter Sunday.

Hayes started at right guard in all 11 of Oklahoma's games this season and only allowed two sacks on 386 pass plays, according to Pro Football Focus. He was also an Academic All-Big 12 first team honoree and earned his degree in Human relations.

The 6-foot-5 guard's return is huge news for the Sooners after redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey and redshirt junior offensive lineman Adrian Ealy both declared for the 2021 NFL Draft in the past week.

"After many long conversations and prayers, I've decided to return to Oklahoma for my senior season," Hayes said in a Twitter statement. "Although my dream is to play at the highest level in the NFL, we have unfinished business at Oklahoma on the football field."

