OU football: Sooner offensive lineman Erik Swenson named to AP All-Bowl Team

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Erik Swenson walks into the stadium during the Walk of Champions before the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

OU redshirt senior offensive lineman Erik Swenson was named to the Associated Press's All-Bowl Team on Thursday.

Swenson was the highest graded offensive lineman in the nation during bowl season at 90.3, according to Pro Football Focus.

A former four-star prospect from Downers Grove, Illinois, Swenson didn't allow a sack during the 2020 season and started all 11 of the Sooners' games. His 81.0 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus was the second-highest among Oklahoma's starting offensive linemen.

Due to COVID-19, an additional year of eligibility is on the table for Swenson in 2021, but he hasn't announced whether or not he will return to OU.

