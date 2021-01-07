OU football: Sooner offensive lineman Erik Swenson named to AP All-Bowl Team

OU redshirt senior offensive lineman Erik Swenson was named to the Associated Press's All-Bowl Team on Thursday.
With the highest @PFF grade of any offensive lineman during bowl season, @erik_swenson77 named to the AP All-Bowl Team.➡️ https://t.co/opvFVpv5nC | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/vm7UXp6FGu— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 7, 2021
Swenson was the highest graded offensive lineman in the nation during bowl season at 90.3, according to Pro Football Focus.
A former four-star prospect from Downers Grove, Illinois, Swenson didn't allow a sack during the 2020 season and started all 11 of the Sooners' games. His 81.0 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus was the second-highest among Oklahoma's starting offensive linemen.
Due to COVID-19, an additional year of eligibility is on the table for Swenson in 2021, but he hasn't announced whether or not he will return to OU.
