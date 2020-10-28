OU football: Sooner offensive lineman E.J. Ndoma-Ogar enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman E.J. Ndoma-Ogar has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per a report from The Athletic's Jason Kersey.
#Sooners redshirt freshman guard E.J. Ndoma-Ogar has entered the transfer portal. He had opted out of the season and appeared in four games last season as a true freshman.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) October 28, 2020
247 Sports' R.J. Young previously reported Ndoma-Ogar was opting out of the 2020 season. Ndoma-Ogar appeared in just four games for OU as a freshman in 2019.
Ndoma-Ogar was the third Oklahoma player to opt out of the 2020 season after redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks and redshirt sophomore Jalen Redmond both elected not to play.
The 6-foot-3 offensive guard from Allen High School in Allen, Texas was the No. 13 guard in the country and the No. 25 player in Texas before his arrival at OU, per 247 Sports.
