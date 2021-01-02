You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooner offensive lineman Adrian Ealy declares for 2021 NFL Draft

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Adrian Ealy

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Adrian Ealy holds up his fist after OU forced a turnover during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Adrian Ealy has decided to forgo his final collegiate season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft, he announced via Instagram on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adrian Ealy (@ealy7)

Ealy started in all 10 of Oklahoma's games in 2020 and was a second team All-Big 12 selection by the conference. He allowed just three sacks on 390 pass plays during the season, according to Pro Football Focus. The Gonzales, Louisiana native was also a second team All-Big 12 selection by the Big 12 in 2019, where he started in 12 of the Sooners' 14 games.

As Ealy's replacement at right tackle, OU will likely look to current redshirt sophomore Brey Walker or 2021 four-star signee Savion Byrd.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments