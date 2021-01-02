OU football: Sooner offensive lineman Adrian Ealy declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Adrian Ealy has decided to forgo his final collegiate season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft, he announced via Instagram on Saturday.
Ealy started in all 10 of Oklahoma's games in 2020 and was a second team All-Big 12 selection by the conference. He allowed just three sacks on 390 pass plays during the season, according to Pro Football Focus. The Gonzales, Louisiana native was also a second team All-Big 12 selection by the Big 12 in 2019, where he started in 12 of the Sooners' 14 games.
As Ealy's replacement at right tackle, OU will likely look to current redshirt sophomore Brey Walker or 2021 four-star signee Savion Byrd.
