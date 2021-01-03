You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooner offensive lineman Adrian Ealy accepts invitation to 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Adrian Ealy and Tyrese Robinson

Redshirt junior offensive linemen Adrian Ealy and Tyrese Robinson smile at a replay during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State, Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Adrian Ealy has accepted an invitation to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Ealy decided to forgo his final collegiate season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Jan. 2. The Gonzales, Louisiana native started in all 11 of Oklahoma's games in 2020 and was a second team All-Big 12 selection by the conference.

Ealy allowed just three sacks on 390 pass plays during the season, according to Pro Football Focus. He was also a second team All-Big 12 selection by the Big 12 in 2019, where he started in 12 of OU's 14 games.

Now, Ealy joins center Creed Humphrey and cornerback Tre Brown as Sooners who will play in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl, which is scheduled for 1:30 pm CT on Jan. 30 in Mobile, Alabama.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments