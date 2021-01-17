OU football: Sooner linebacker Robert Barnes announces transfer to Colorado

Redshirt junior linebacker Robert Barnes announced he'll be transferring to Colorado in a tweet on Sunday.
Love, 20🖤 pic.twitter.com/4ILOsBNwUq— Robert Barnes (@r0bertbarnes) January 18, 2021
Barnes, who played safety for the Sooners from 2017-19, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 2. Last season, he amassed eight tackles in six games for OU. He finished the 2019 Cotton Bowl with two tackles in the Sooners' 55-20 win over Florida.
A native of Southlake, Texas, Barnes played in a total of 33 games in his Sooner career. Over the course of four seasons, Barnes recorded 77 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two interceptions. He missed nine games in 2019 due to injury.
Barnes' most complete game while at Oklahoma came in the Sooners' 38-27 victory over Texas in the 2018 Big 12 Championship game, where he finished with seven tackles and one forced fumble.
