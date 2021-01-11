You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooner linebacker Nik Bonitto announces return to team for 2021 season

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Nik Bonitto

Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Nik Bonitto makes a tackle during the game against Kansas on Nov. 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Nik Bonitto announced he'll be returning to OU for the 2021 season in a tweet on Monday.

Bonitto stood out for the Sooners in 2020, recording 78 tackles, six pass deflections and 8.5 sacks in 11 games on the year. He also had the highest quarterback pressure rate in the country at 25.7 percent, according to Pro Football Focus. His efforts earned him a first team PFF All American selection.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native's best performance on the season came in Oklahoma's 62-9 victory over Kansas on Nov. 7, where he finished with three sacks and four tackles.

In his return, Bonitto will be paired with a defensive front led by Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey and a returning Jalen Redmond, who head coach Lincoln Riley announced rejoined the program Jan. 1.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments