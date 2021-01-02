You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner linebacker Jon-Michael Terry enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Jon-Michael Terry

Redshirt senior outside linebacker Jon-Michael Terry makes a tackle during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against Florida at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt senior outside linebacker Jon-Michael Terry entered the NCAA Transfer Portal Saturday evening, per Rivals.com.

Terry, a Tulsa native, played in nine games for Oklahoma in 2020 and made two starts. He totaled 20 tackles, one sack and a pass deflection for the Sooners. From 2017 to 2019, Terry played in a total of 33 games for Oklahoma.

Now, Terry becomes the seventh OU player to transfer from Norman since the Big 12 Championship Dec. 19, joining safety Robert Barnes, running back T.J. Pledger, receivers Jalin Conyers and Finn Corwin and quarterbacks Chandler Morris and Tanner Mordecai.

