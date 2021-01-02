OU football: Sooner linebacker Jon-Michael Terry enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Redshirt senior outside linebacker Jon-Michael Terry entered the NCAA Transfer Portal Saturday evening, per Rivals.com.
2016 3-star LB Jon-Michael Terry has entered the portal as a grad transfer after totaling 51 tackles, 5.5 TFL and 1.5 sacks at Oklahoma #BoomerSooner @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @BPrzybylohttps://t.co/iRvD32J5x2— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 3, 2021
Terry, a Tulsa native, played in nine games for Oklahoma in 2020 and made two starts. He totaled 20 tackles, one sack and a pass deflection for the Sooners. From 2017 to 2019, Terry played in a total of 33 games for Oklahoma.
Now, Terry becomes the seventh OU player to transfer from Norman since the Big 12 Championship Dec. 19, joining safety Robert Barnes, running back T.J. Pledger, receivers Jalin Conyers and Finn Corwin and quarterbacks Chandler Morris and Tanner Mordecai.
