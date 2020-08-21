OU football: Sooner linebacker DaShaun White discusses team's racial justice task force in latest media conference

Despite COVID-19's domination of headlines in recent months, OU junior linebacker DaShaun White said in a Wednesday Zoom conference that he and teammates are still discussing and promoting racial justice in light of the deaths of George Floyd and others.
After White and other Oklahoma athletes became active on social media and in person in protest of killings across the nation, head coach Lincoln Riley established a racial justice task force.
White said junior safety Pat Fields, redshirt senior linebacker Caleb Kelly and redshirt senior defensive back Chanse Sylvie are among a group of players leading the charge. Though not on the force himself, White said Wednesday that Kelly, Fields, Sylvie and crew are having great success in promoting equity.
"Every time they update us it's just like quite mind blowing the things that they're going and (doing)," White said. "I mean, just like guys my age are just so advanced."
Notably, Sylvie crafted a plan for police reform that he tweeted out during the height of protests in late May and early June. He also met virtually with Norman Mayor Breea Clark later in the month to discuss his plan.
Meanwhile, Junior safety Justin Broiles, sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood and redshirt freshman linebacker Jamal Morris have engaged in activism previously, appearing at protests in Norman and Oklahoma City during the summer.
OU coaches and administrators, as well as athletes from other sports, have also made their voices heard on the issue through social media and during interviews.
While White didn't elaborate further on the force's most recent activities, he said task force members provide weekly updates to the rest of the team that are increasingly inspiring.
"I mean, it's shocking to see the way these guys, I mean, the things that they're doing and the things that they’re pushing for," White said. "(They're) definitely making a lot of progress..."
