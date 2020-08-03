OU football: Sooner linebacker Caleb Kelly suffers knee injury in practice, per report

Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly suffered a knee injury in fall camp Monday, per a report from SoonerScoop. The report says it's possible it's an ACL injury.
SoonerScoop can confirm that Caleb Kelly has suffered a knee injury. Tests on the field indicated it was a likely a torn ACL.— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) August 3, 2020
The redshirt senior missed the first 10 games of the 2019 season after suffering from a knee injury in spring practice. Kelly played in the last four games, tallying seven tackles.
In his career with the Sooners, Kelly has accumulated 160 total tackles and five sacks. The former five-star prospect made 13 starts in the 2018 season and made 56 total tackles.
