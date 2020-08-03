You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooner linebacker Caleb Kelly suffers knee injury in practice, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Caleb Kelly

Senior linebacker Caleb Kelly after the Bedlam game Nov. 30.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly suffered a knee injury in fall camp Monday, per a report from SoonerScoop. The report says it's possible it's an ACL injury.

The redshirt senior missed the first 10 games of the 2019 season after suffering from a knee injury in spring practice. Kelly played in the last four games, tallying seven tackles.

In his career with the Sooners, Kelly has accumulated 160 total tackles and five sacks. The former five-star prospect made 13 starts in the 2018 season and made 56 total tackles.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments