OU football: Sooner linebacker Caleb Kelly announces 2021 return

  • Updated
Caleb Kelly

Redshirt senior linebacker Caleb Kelly walks on the sidelines during the game against Baylor on Dec. 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

After the Sooners won their sixth-straight Big 12 Championship Saturday afternoon over Iowa State, 27-21, redshirt senior linebacker Caleb Kelly announced he wants to win another one next season, signifying a return for his sixth year at OU.

Kelly suffered a lower-body injury in August, causing him to miss the season, and missed all but four games in 2018 as well due to a knee injury in practice.

Kelly joined the Sooners in 2016 as a five-star recruit and, as of Saturday, has five conference rings.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

