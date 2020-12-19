OU football: Sooner linebacker Caleb Kelly announces 2021 return

After the Sooners won their sixth-straight Big 12 Championship Saturday afternoon over Iowa State, 27-21, redshirt senior linebacker Caleb Kelly announced he wants to win another one next season, signifying a return for his sixth year at OU.
5 rings and I still got one more season with @OU_Football 💍💍💍💍💍😏 first player with 6 then👀— C NOTE O7👇🏽 (@calebkkelly) December 19, 2020
Kelly suffered a lower-body injury in August, causing him to miss the season, and missed all but four games in 2018 as well due to a knee injury in practice.
Kelly joined the Sooners in 2016 as a five-star recruit and, as of Saturday, has five conference rings.
