OU football: Sooner kicker Stephen Johnson enters transfer portal, per report

Back-up Oklahoma kicker Stephen Johnson has entered the transfer portal, per a report from SoonerScoop.
The redshirt senior joined the Sooners in 2019 after transferring from Blinn College, and has has been the backup to redshirt sophomore Gabe Brkic.
Johnson got his first start for the Sooners in the team's 48-0 season-opening win against Missouri State on Sept. 12. In the game, he was 6-6 on PATs and made both of his two field goal attempts — one of them being a 42-yarder.
