OU football: Sooner kicker Stephen Johnson enters transfer portal, per report

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Back-up Oklahoma kicker Stephen Johnson has entered the transfer portal, per a report from SoonerScoop. 

The redshirt senior joined the Sooners in 2019 after transferring from Blinn College, and has has been the backup to redshirt sophomore Gabe Brkic.

Johnson got his first start for the Sooners in the team's 48-0 season-opening win against Missouri State on Sept. 12. In the game, he was 6-6 on PATs and made both of his two field goal attempts — one of them being a 42-yarder.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

