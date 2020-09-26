OU football: Sooner kicker Gabe Brkic warms up prior to matchup against Kansas State

After missing the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State, kicker Gabe Brkic is going through his pregame warmup before Oklahoma faces Kansas State.
Brkic tweeted this reason behind his Sept. 12 absence.
I just woke up...alarm clock didn’t go off. I’ll be back!— Gabe Brkic (@GabeBrkic) September 12, 2020
The Chardon, Ohio, native has become a key player for the Sooners heading into his redshirt sophomore year. Brkic was the only FBS kicker in the country to be perfect in field goals and PAT attempts in the 2019 season. Brkic was 17-of-17 and 52-of-52 in both categories, respectively.
Redshirt senior Steven Johnson filled in as the Sooners' starting kicker in week one. He ended the day 6-for-6 on PATs and 2-for-2 on field goal attempts — with a long of 42 — against the Bears.
Kickoff for the Sooners matchup against Kansas State is set for 11 a.m. Sept. 26 in Norman.
