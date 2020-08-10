You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner kicker Gabe Brkic spurns season cancellation due to COVID-19, cites CTE as greater danger

Gabe Brkic

Redshirt freshman kicker Gabe Brkic before the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

As speculation about postponing the 2020 college football season grows, Oklahoma redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic tweeted Monday he isn't scared of playing amid COVID-19 because he risks sustaining Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) every season.

"We play football every year risking CTE...which ruins lives," Brkic said. "We're not too scared of Covid."

Others later jumped into the fray, telling Brkic that CTE risks cannot be compared to coronavirus risks because traumatic brain injuries are not an infectious disease that can be transmitted to friends and family. 

Brkic responded to opposition by saying the risks of transmitting COVID-19 are exactly why the Sooners have been quarantining between practices since players returned to campus on July 1.

Hailing from Notre Dame Cathedral Latin School in Chardon, Ohio, Brkic served as the Sooners' main place kicker in 11 games in 2019, making all 17 of his field goal tries and each of his 52 extra point attempts. Brkic was also a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award and a second team All-Big 12 selection.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gymnastics and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

