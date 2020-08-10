OU football: Sooner kicker Gabe Brkic spurns season cancellation due to COVID-19, cites CTE as greater danger

As speculation about postponing the 2020 college football season grows, Oklahoma redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic tweeted Monday he isn't scared of playing amid COVID-19 because he risks sustaining Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) every season.
"We play football every year risking CTE...which ruins lives," Brkic said. "We're not too scared of Covid."
We play football every year risking CTE...which ruins lives. Not too scared of Covid #WeWantToPlay— Gabe Brkic (@GabeBrkic) August 10, 2020
Others later jumped into the fray, telling Brkic that CTE risks cannot be compared to coronavirus risks because traumatic brain injuries are not an infectious disease that can be transmitted to friends and family.
Brkic responded to opposition by saying the risks of transmitting COVID-19 are exactly why the Sooners have been quarantining between practices since players returned to campus on July 1.
And that’s why we have been quarantining the past month and a half of training. While taking precautions we’ve had only 1 positive test.— Gabe Brkic (@GabeBrkic) August 10, 2020
Hailing from Notre Dame Cathedral Latin School in Chardon, Ohio, Brkic served as the Sooners' main place kicker in 11 games in 2019, making all 17 of his field goal tries and each of his 52 extra point attempts. Brkic was also a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award and a second team All-Big 12 selection.
