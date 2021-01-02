You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner H-back Dane Saltarelli enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

OU Helmet

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore H-back Dane Salterelli has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

A Belleair Bluffs, Florida native, Saltarelli played his high school ball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida before walking on at OU. He appeared in just two games for the Sooners — one in 2019 and one in 2020 — and recorded no stats in either contest.

Saltarelli becomes the eighth Sooner to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 19, and is the third to enter the portal Saturday, joining linebacker and safety Robert Barnes and linebacker Jon-Michael Terry.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

