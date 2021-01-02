OU football: Sooner H-back Dane Saltarelli enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Redshirt sophomore H-back Dane Salterelli has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
Transfer portal additions today include three #Sooners players (LBs Robert Barnes and Jon-Michael Terry, TE Dane Saltarelli) and three #NotreDame players (WR Jafar Armstron, OL Colin Grunhard, RB Jahmir Smith).— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 3, 2021
A Belleair Bluffs, Florida native, Saltarelli played his high school ball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida before walking on at OU. He appeared in just two games for the Sooners — one in 2019 and one in 2020 — and recorded no stats in either contest.
Saltarelli becomes the eighth Sooner to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 19, and is the third to enter the portal Saturday, joining linebacker and safety Robert Barnes and linebacker Jon-Michael Terry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.