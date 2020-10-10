OU football: Sooner H-back Brayden Willis to miss Red River Showdown due to injury

Junior H-back Brayden Willis will miss the Sooners’ matchup against No. 22 Texas due to an undisclosed injury. This is the second-straight game Willis will miss for the Sooners, and the third this season.
I never thought i would miss 3 out of the first 4 games, i never thought my season would start like this. Every game day i cry cuz no one knows what this means to me. But i know God is great and he has a plan. Can’t wait to out there with my brothers. BOOMER SOONER— Brayden Willis (@Bwillis_11) October 10, 2020
Willis played in OU’s 38–35 loss to Kansas State on Sept. 26. He finished the game with two receptions for 23 yards. Last season, Willis had three receiving touchdowns in 14 games for the Sooners.
Kickoff for for the Red River Showdown is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.
