OU football: Sooner H-back Brayden Willis to miss Red River Showdown due to injury

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brayden Willis

Sophomore fullback Brayden Willis during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Junior H-back Brayden Willis will miss the Sooners’ matchup against No. 22 Texas due to an undisclosed injury. This is the second-straight game Willis will miss for the Sooners, and the third this season.

Willis played in OU’s 38–35 loss to Kansas State on Sept. 26. He finished the game with two receptions for 23 yards. Last season, Willis had three receiving touchdowns in 14 games for the Sooners.

Kickoff for for the Red River Showdown is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.

