You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooner H-back Brayden Willis suits up prior to match against Oklahoma State

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brayden Willis

Then-sophomore fullback Brayden Willis during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Junior H-back Brayden Willis is suited up for the Sooners game against No. 14 Oklahoma State. Willis suffered an injury against Kansas State early in the year, forcing him to miss the past five games. 

Willis played in 14 games the previous season with two starts, and caught 11 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns. He caught a 3-yard touchdown against the Cowboys in 2019.

A former three-star recruit, Willis caught 39 passes for 586 yards and seven touchdowns in high school. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments