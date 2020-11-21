OU football: Sooner H-back Brayden Willis suits up prior to match against Oklahoma State

Junior H-back Brayden Willis is suited up for the Sooners game against No. 14 Oklahoma State. Willis suffered an injury against Kansas State early in the year, forcing him to miss the past five games.
Willis played in 14 games the previous season with two starts, and caught 11 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns. He caught a 3-yard touchdown against the Cowboys in 2019.
A former three-star recruit, Willis caught 39 passes for 586 yards and seven touchdowns in high school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.