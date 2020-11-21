You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner H-back Austin Stogner won't play in Bedlam against Oklahoma State, per reports

Austin Stogner

Sophomore H-back Austin Stogner before the game against Kansas on Nov. 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU sophomore H-back Austin Stogner will miss Saturday's Bedlam game against Oklahoma State due to injury, per SoonersWire and SI Sooners.

Stogner exited Oklahoma's game against Kansas on Nov. 7 with an apparent injury after catching three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown in what ended up being a 62-9 Sooner victory.

The Plano, Texas, native has been one of quarterback Spencer Rattler's top targets, and is tied for the team lead with 25 receptions this season. Through OU's first seven games, he has 410 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

