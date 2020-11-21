OU football: Sooner H-back Austin Stogner won't play in Bedlam against Oklahoma State, per reports

OU sophomore H-back Austin Stogner will miss Saturday's Bedlam game against Oklahoma State due to injury, per SoonersWire and SI Sooners.
Reports: Austin Stogner will not play Saturday vs. Oklahoma State https://t.co/men7exFbuT via @All_Sooners— Oklahoma Sooners on SI (@All_Sooners) November 21, 2020
Stogner exited Oklahoma's game against Kansas on Nov. 7 with an apparent injury after catching three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown in what ended up being a 62-9 Sooner victory.
The Plano, Texas, native has been one of quarterback Spencer Rattler's top targets, and is tied for the team lead with 25 receptions this season. Through OU's first seven games, he has 410 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
