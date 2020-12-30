OU football: Sooner H-back Austin Stogner warming up ahead of Cotton Bowl match against Florida

Sophomore H-back Austin Stogner is warming up ahead of the No. 6 Sooners' Cotton Bowl match against No. 7 Florida Wednesday night.
Stogner has missed the past three games this season and has tallied 410 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Stogner caught for 75 yards and a touchdown in his most recent appearance — OU vs. Kansas on Nov. 7.
The Sooners kick off against Florida at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.