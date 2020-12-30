You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooner H-back Austin Stogner warming up ahead of Cotton Bowl match against Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Austin Stogner

Sophomore H-back Austin Stogner during the game against Kansas on Nov. 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sophomore H-back Austin Stogner is warming up ahead of the No. 6 Sooners' Cotton Bowl match against No. 7 Florida Wednesday night. 

Stogner has missed the past three games this season and has tallied 410 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Stogner caught for 75 yards and a touchdown in his most recent appearance — OU vs. Kansas on Nov. 7.

The Sooners kick off against Florida at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments