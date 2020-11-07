OU football: Sooner H-back Austin Stogner exits game, doesn't return to field after apparent injury

Sophomore H-back Austin Stogner is unlikely to return in OU’s game against Kansas, per Sooner Sports Network’s Toby Rowland and Chris Plank.
According to @PlankShow on OU radio, Austin Stogner went back to the locker room and likely won't play again in this game. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) November 7, 2020
Stogner was seen leaving the field and exited to the locker room after gingerly walking along the sideline. At the time of his exit, he led the team with three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.
The former four-star recruit leads the team with 410 yards receiving this season and has three receiving touchdowns in his first season as a starter.
