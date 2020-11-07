You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner H-back Austin Stogner exits game, doesn't return to field after apparent injury

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Austin Stogner

Then-freshman tight end Austin Stogner catches a pass during the game against Texas Tech on Sept. 28, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Sophomore H-back Austin Stogner is unlikely to return in OU’s game against Kansas, per Sooner Sports Network’s Toby Rowland and Chris Plank.

Stogner was seen leaving the field and exited to the locker room after gingerly walking along the sideline. At the time of his exit, he led the team with three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.

The former four-star recruit leads the team with 410 yards receiving this season and has three receiving touchdowns in his first season as a starter.

