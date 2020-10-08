OU football: Sooner fans get Texas head coach Tom Herman trending on Twitter with barrage of jokes

Texas head coach Tom Herman has been trending on Twitter since Thursday morning after OU fan and historian Blinkin' Riley's initial joke about the Longhorns' leader solicited a barrage of additional jabs from other Sooner supporters.
Here's what Twitter had to say:
Tom Herman pours the milk before the cereal— Blinkin Riley (@blinkinriley) October 8, 2020
Tom Herman likes cold chili— God Bless America (@1Reasonable1) October 8, 2020
Tom Herman’s dad threw at him at the father-son baseball game— Juicy Smollayyy (@legoJETTA) October 8, 2020
Tom Herman uses salt and water to flavor his chicken— Aswizzle (@AustinElite35) October 8, 2020
Tom Herman thinks Love Actually is Liam Neeson's best movie— Pirates sleep soundly (@Wit_recycler) October 8, 2020
Tom Herman still owns a blackberry— Stan SGA Boomer Sooner Tank SZN (Hunter Harjo) (@hunterharjo7) October 8, 2020
Tom Herman only puts ketchup on his hot dogs— Blake Allen (@Blake_Allen13) October 8, 2020
Tom Herman can’t drive a stick.— That Blonde Girl. (@OhYouGirl) October 8, 2020
Tom Herman thinks Texas is back— Tweeter Bob (@Robert_Roller18) October 9, 2020
Tom herman wears socks with his crocks— garrett huddleston (@soonerboyou) October 9, 2020
Tom Herman won't turn left when the traffic light is green and no cars are coming towards him.— Tony (@tony4ou) October 9, 2020
Tom Herman still Asks Jeeves— 🌴Sarasota Sooner🌴 (@Debitcash29) October 9, 2020
Tom Herman still uses his moms address for his mail— Jessie Ramirez (@Rami_andtheFAB4) October 8, 2020
Tom Herman says “Happy Holidays” on every holiday.— Billy Sims Afro (@BillySimsAfro) October 8, 2020
Tom Herman has never had Pizza Shuttle.— Scott Mathison (@mathison5) October 8, 2020
Herman has been the Longhorns' head coach since 2017 after previously serving as the head coach at Houston. Ahead of the Sooners' Saturday matchup against Texas, Herman owns a 1-3 record against OU during his tenure in Austin.
